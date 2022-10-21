2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

Barbershop shooting
Barbershop shooting((Source: WOIO))
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop.

Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.

Cleveland police said initial reports indicate a man entered the shop and began firing rounds at people inside. The man then fled in a red, four-door vehicle.

“Bullets whizzing through, his coworkers get shot, bullets going through his home,” Eugene said. “He’s a little shaken up about it.”

Cleveland police said as of Friday evening, four of the victims had non-fatal gunshot wounds. One man remains in critical condition.

Eugene said the shop’s owner and staff work to positively impact the community.

“I get up every day to perform services for people in the community, so I felt like I had to get up today to at least try to see where my psyche is and evaluate the situation because everything happened so fast,” Eugene said.

While police continue to look for who’s responsible, Eugene hopes they can move forward and heal.

“I’m not worried about working here,” Eugene said. “This is a great barbershop, a pillar in the community.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
Thursday night one person died of CO poisoning several other treated at a local hospital
1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
Terry Francona
Guardians say goodbye to 2022
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed
Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed