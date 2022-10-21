‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland barber is sharing his survival story after being witness to the shooting of five people Thursday afternoon at an Old Brooklyn barbershop.

Eugene said it’s been difficult for him following the tragedy; two of the victims are his fellow barbers. “Just happy to be alive,” he said.

Cleveland police said initial reports indicate a man entered the shop and began firing rounds at people inside. The man then fled in a red, four-door vehicle.

“Bullets whizzing through, his coworkers get shot, bullets going through his home,” Eugene said. “He’s a little shaken up about it.”

Cleveland police said as of Friday evening, four of the victims had non-fatal gunshot wounds. One man remains in critical condition.

Eugene said the shop’s owner and staff work to positively impact the community.

“I get up every day to perform services for people in the community, so I felt like I had to get up today to at least try to see where my psyche is and evaluate the situation because everything happened so fast,” Eugene said.

While police continue to look for who’s responsible, Eugene hopes they can move forward and heal.

“I’m not worried about working here,” Eugene said. “This is a great barbershop, a pillar in the community.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

