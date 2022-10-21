2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The money from Issue 6 will fund a new high school, new elementary school, a performing arts center and more.

This would cost a homeowner $25.23 per month for a $100,000 house.

Assistant Superintendent David Pritt is urging residents to say, “Yes.”

“Our elementary is over design capacity, our high school is over design capacity. If we can’t move forward with the bond issue, then we end up spending general fund dollars on other solutions,” said Pritt.

Issue 28 will also be on the ballot.

It would raise income taxes by point 0.2%.

That money will fund a new community center that would be attached to the high school.

The assistant superintendent says It would be open to residents as well as students.

“We’re looking to provide something to address our overcrowding in our buildings but also provide those people in the community who may not have students in the school something from this as well,” said Pritt.

