Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry spell and a much warmer pattern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major pattern change continues to take place across the country today. It’ll end up being a much warmer and dry stretch of weather for our area the next several days. We don’t have much rain in the forecast as all the next seven days at least. It’s a mostly sunny sky today and breezy. A south wind at 15-25 mph. High temperatures in the lower to middle 60s area wide. The air mass continues to warm this weekend. A sunny sky both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon temperatures 70 degrees or higher. It looks like we will start the new work and school week with above normal temperatures as well.

