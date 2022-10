LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers and police officers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Sheffield Lake.

The checks will occur from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Lake Road.

Federal grants are funding the operation, according to troopers.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

