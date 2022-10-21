Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe.

The organization said the newest box will be located in Lima, which is approximately 80 miles Southwest of Toledo.

When the door to the climate-controlled baby box is opened, a silent alarm is triggered that alerts police and paramedics.

As of Oct. 21, there are six baby box locations in Ohio.

