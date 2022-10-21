2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

Baby box in Ohio
Baby box in Ohio(Safe Haven Baby Boxes Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe.

RELATED: 3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks

The organization said the newest box will be located in Lima, which is approximately 80 miles Southwest of Toledo.

When the door to the climate-controlled baby box is opened, a silent alarm is triggered that alerts police and paramedics.

As of Oct. 21, there are six baby box locations in Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

19 News
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies
19 News
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was...
Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer