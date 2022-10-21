2 Strong 4 Bullies
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers

Rising number of RSV cases being seen in Ohio.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.

Experts at the Cleveland Clinic believe that the increase in cases could be due to a variety of factors:

  • Start of flu season
  • Mask wearing and social isolation is less likely
  • RSV is very contagious

The reason why young children can get so sick from RSV is because of their weakened immune systems.

RSV can lead to complications that can linger for months.

Symptoms include cough, congestion, lack of appetite and fussiness. Dehydration and a lack of eating can also be telltale signs.

If you think your child could be having those symptoms, you should call the doctor immediately.

Wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping a distance can help prevent RSV, or prevent it from getting worse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

