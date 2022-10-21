2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights High School evacuated after police officer shoots man

By Maddi Hebebrand and Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said an officer shot a man Friday afternoon near the high school.

The shooting around 3:15 p.m. prompted a lockdown of Shaker Heights High School, according to police.

Classes were not in session today, but school officials said police evacuated faculty and staff from the building following the incident.

Police said the shooting took place after officers spotted a suspected stolen vehicle near Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive.

The vehicle sped away from the officers, but according to police, one of the suspects ran away on foot.

Police said the man had a gun and was shot by an officer.

The circumstances of what caused the officer to shoot are unclear.

Crews took the man to a local hospital for treatment; his condition was not released.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
