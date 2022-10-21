2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County man sentenced for murder-for-hire plot

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Scott Renninger, 53, of Uniontown was sentence to six years in prison Friday, as well as $17,520 in restitution after pleading guilty to attempting arrange a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents stated that from October to November 2020, Renninger met with an individual and discussed exchanging money for the murder of the victim.

The DOJ said Renninger provided pictures of the victim, license plate information and materials with the victims residence information to the individual.

“Engaging in a plot to kill or harm another is a threat to our way-of-life,” said  First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler.  “This defendant went to great lengths in an attempt to facilitate the murder of an innocent person and now he will face the consequences of his actions.”

A release from the DOJ stated that on one occasion, Renninger said that they needed to find a way to communicate, possibly with disposable phones, and confirmed he wanted to make the victim “disappear.”

He and the individual had discussed the plot, according to the DOJ, and agreed upon a price of $20,000.

“Thwarting carefully crafted plots to carry out violent crimes are a priority of the FBI,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “The cold and callous nature of a scheming individual is a threat to not only the victim of the action, but also the community.  The FBI will continue to work tirelessly to find and investigate criminals or their network intent on causing harm to others.”

Renninger was arrested in November of 2020, and the victim was not harmed.

The DOJ said he pleaded guilty on June 21 after the case was investigated by the Cleveland FBI.

