Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend.

Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet.

“It was pretty much just a big mess,” Streetsboro Police Lt. Richard Polivka said.

Polivka believes a bunch of teenagers are behind this mess.

“The buildings are very nice, they’re relatively new... It’s just a shame that kids go in and do this,” he said.

Polivka added that the vandals even tried to set pieces of paper on fire while inside the bathroom.

“We don’t want that to catch and burn down the bathrooms and the concession stands, that’s all part of one building,” Polivka said.

According to Polivka, this is the second time bathrooms at the park have been vandalized.

Some parts of park have surveillance cameras, but not by these bathrooms.

“If we could get some cameras there, that would really help us and it might even deter it,” Polivka said.

If you know anything that would help find the folks who did this, call Streetsboro police.

