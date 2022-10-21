2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Streetsboro police search for alleged vandals after city park bathroom trashed

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the men’s bathroom at the Streetsboro City Park was vandalized over the weekend.

Toilet paper was stuck to the walls and floor, and there was even a part of a trash can thrown into a toilet.

“It was pretty much just a big mess,” Streetsboro Police Lt. Richard Polivka said.

Polivka believes a bunch of teenagers are behind this mess.

“The buildings are very nice, they’re relatively new... It’s just a shame that kids go in and do this,” he said.

Polivka added that the vandals even tried to set pieces of paper on fire while inside the bathroom.

“We don’t want that to catch and burn down the bathrooms and the concession stands, that’s all part of one building,” Polivka said.

According to Polivka, this is the second time bathrooms at the park have been vandalized.

Some parts of park have surveillance cameras, but not by these bathrooms.

“If we could get some cameras there, that would really help us and it might even deter it,” Polivka said.

If you know anything that would help find the folks who did this, call Streetsboro police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
Thursday night one person died of CO poisoning several other treated at a local hospital
1 dead, several hospitalized in CO poisoning incident in Akron
Terry Francona
Guardians say goodbye to 2022
Barbershop shooting
‘Happy to be alive’: Barber witnesses shooting inside Cleveland barbershop