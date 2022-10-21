2 Strong 4 Bullies
Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 10

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 10 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Glenville @ John Hay

Holy Name @ Elyria Catholic

Stow @ Hudson

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Archbishop Hoban @ St Edward

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

