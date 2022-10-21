Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 10
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 10 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Glenville @ John Hay
Holy Name @ Elyria Catholic
Stow @ Hudson
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Archbishop Hoban @ St Edward
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.