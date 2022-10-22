2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The season may be hanging in the balance for the 2-4 Browns, who visit Baltimore Sunday, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the top pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne at 11 a.m. Sunday on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* What’s gone wrong for the Browns defense

* Should Kevin Stefanski continue calling plays?

* How to slow down MVP candidate Lamar Jackson

* Are the Browns young players doing enough to prepare during the week?

Also, Mark Schwab & Baillie Burmaster provide live reports from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on 19 News, followed by a live 5th Quarter from 5-6 p.m., also on 19 News.

