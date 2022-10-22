2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

Ashland County horses rescued from mud
Ashland County horses rescued from mud
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County.

Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud.

Thanks to mutual aid from several other departments, including Town and Country fire and Sullivan fire and rescue, the horses were successfully rescued and were able to walk away from the scene.

Polk Jackson Perry fire took to Facebook to thank the other departments for their job well done.

Posted by Polk Jackson Perry Fire District on Thursday, October 20, 2022

