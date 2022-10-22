Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County.

Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud.

Autoplay Caption

Thanks to mutual aid from several other departments, including Town and Country fire and Sullivan fire and rescue, the horses were successfully rescued and were able to walk away from the scene.

Polk Jackson Perry fire took to Facebook to thank the other departments for their job well done.

At approximately 1443 hrs the Polk Jackson Perry Fire District received a call to rescue 2 horses that were buried in... Posted by Polk Jackson Perry Fire District on Thursday, October 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.