Browns’ Barking Backers host inaugural Howl-O-ween event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Barking Backers, the Browns fan club for dogs, received invitations to their very own Howl-O-ween festivities which took place Saturday.

FirstEnergy Stadium was filled with dog-centric trick-or-treating stations, photo opportunities on field level and many more interactive activities for every four-legged Cleveland football fan.

Barking Backers members were able to register for the inaugural event, for more information about the fan club found on their website.

