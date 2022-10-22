2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns’ Barking Backers host inaugural Howl-O-ween event

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Barking Backers, the Browns fan club for dogs, received invitations to their very own Howl-O-ween festivities which took place Saturday.

FirstEnergy Stadium was filled with dog-centric trick-or-treating stations, photo opportunities on field level and many more interactive activities for every four-legged Cleveland football fan.

Barking Backers members were able to register for the inaugural event, for more information about the fan club found on their website.

