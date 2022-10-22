Chaotic 911 calls from Cleveland barbershop reveal fearful moments following the shooting of 5 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barbershop was back open for business on Friday, just one day after a gunman shot and injured 5 people inside, including two barbers.

As the victims heal, including one person shot in the chest, Cleveland Police are working to track the suspects, who entered the I FIX UGLY barbershop in the middle of the afternoon on October 21, on State Road in Old Brooklyn and opened fire. Witnesses tell 19 News 3 guys took off running after the shooting and jumped into a red 4-door sedan.

911 calls obtained by 19 News captured the heart stopping panic, fear and chaos just moments after the bullets stopped flying.

In one of the calls to police dispatch you hear a woman telling someone, “Oh my God, they came into the room. Oh my God. Somebody just shot up the barbershop. There’s 5 people shot.”

A male caller who appeared to be calling from inside the barbershop urges the dispatcher to hurry up and get help to them, while also revealing they know the identities of the people who pulled the trigger, “We got it on camera. We know who they is. We know who they is.”

When the dispatcher asked another caller how many people were shot, the unidentified caller said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I don’t know. I ran out.”

The owner of a neighboring business, who asked not to be identified, was cutting hair at his own barbershop when he heard a series of shot fired, “I heard the gunshots. We got down. We hear the car screech. So, I look out this door and the car is going down the street. I see them running out.”

Then, he spotted a woman who was visibly injured, clearly in desperate need for help, “She seen me. She came over. She’s bleeding in her hand. I said what happened? So, whatever happened with her hand. But, I said look at your leg. I pulled her pants leg up. She had a bullet hole. I said you shot.”

That’s when he says the shooting victim sat down, called 911 for help and then made her way back across the street when officers and an ambulance arrived.

Police are working to determine if there was an actual exchange of gunfire or if someone inside the barbershop fired back when the shooting started. As the victims heal, detectives are working to identify and locate the suspects.

