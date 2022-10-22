2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man attempts to plot murder-for-hire against son, leaves message at wrong number.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake business received some alarming voicemails Oct. 13, leading to an investigation by police into what they believe was a man attempting to set up a murder-for-hire.

Police said that around 10:45 p.m., an employee of the business on Canterbury Road called police to report the voicemails.

They said they were alarmed because in the message, a man talked about putting a “five grand hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot.

After an investigation, police discovered the man had misdialed another number when he accidently left the incriminating message.

The caller was identified and located on Oct. 14., and according to police, was found to be a 58-year-old Cleveland man allegedly attempting to have his son murdered.

He admitted that he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

The suspect was arrested and charged with a felony, complicity to commit murder, police said.

His son was contacted, but declined to seek any protections due to the threats.

Bond was set at $500,000 for the father, and he was transported to Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

