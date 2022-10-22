2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights teachers reach tentative contract agreement with schools

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Garfield Heights Teachers Association, they have reached a tentative contract agreement with the Garfield Heights City Schools.

The Garfield Heights Teachers Association released the following statement about the agreement.

Around 5:00 this evening, after almost nine hours of negotiations, the bargaining teams from the Garfield Heights Teachers Association (GHTA) and the Garfield Heights City Schools (GHCS) reached a tentative agreement on a successor contract for its teachers, librarians, guidance counselors, speech and hearing therapists, and psychologists. The union bargained with the district for over six months before the tentative agreement was reached. The union filed a 10-day strike notice on Monday, October 17.

“We are proud of the tireless work that our negotiating team has done, especially over these past couple of weeks, to reach a tentative agreement with the District. It was their dedication to this process, our members, our students, and our community that allowed us to get to this point. We are also grateful to the mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, LaTwana Williams, for her work to bring the District back to the bargaining table so that we could continue to negotiate until a tentative agreement was reached,” said GHTA spokesperson, Susan Hart.

The details of the tentative agreement will be shared with the GHTA membership early next week and a vote will be scheduled shortly thereafter.

19 News has reached out to the Garfield Heights School District for a statement.

