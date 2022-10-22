2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant fall weekend with a chromatic foliage crescendo

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll enjoy sunny skies today as highs head for the low to mid 70s.

Fair skies tonight will feature lows in the low 50s.

Sunday arrives beneath mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70.

Monday provides us with more sun than clouds and highs in the lower 70s

Under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 70s.

Our next risk of rain arrives on Wednesday.

It gets cool again on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

