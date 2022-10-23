16-year-old Akron boy shot, police search for juvenile suspect

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a 16-year-old shot Saturday afternoon by what they believe to be a juvenile suspect.

According to police, Saturday around 5 p.m. the victim, who has not been identified at this time, and at least three other juvenile boys were walking southbound on Dodge Street.

At some point, police said the victim and another subject became involved in an altercation.

The other juvenile pulled a gun on the victim, police said, and shot him several times.

The suspect, alongside the other boys, fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers reported arriving minutes after the shooting to the victim unresponsive in front of a residence in the 100 block of Dodge Street.

APD said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

