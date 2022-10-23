2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville City Schools Athletics Hall of Fame

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville City Schools inducted Bob Serpentini, President of Serpentini Chevrolet, into their Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Serpentini, the owner of six Chevrolet dealerships throughout Northeast Ohio, was one of the eight members honored during the Oct. 22 ceremony.

Strongsville honored Serpentini for to his ‘commitment and financial support’ of the district, according to a district press release.

His financial contributions to the city and district include his donations for new turf fields for both Strongsville Middle School and Strongsville High School. He also was the main donor for new scoreboards at Strongsville High School.

“Serpentini Chevrolet of Strongsville has been a strong supporter of Strongsville City Schools and the Mustangs Athletic Department for several years,” the release said. “The turf fields at both Strongsville High School and Strongsville Middle School are known as “Serpentini Field” due to his commitment and financial support of SCS.”

Serpentini’s contributions to the district also include annual car donations over the last 10 years for raffle giveaways to support several district organizations, including the Strongsville City School “Excellence in Athletics” initiative. He is the largest donor for that district initiative.

He also recently agreed to donate six additional cars this year to support the Strongsville Athletic Boosters.

“Supporting the athletic enrichment of local youth builds pride in the schools and creates college opportunities for the students,” Serpentini said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

'It's not a joke': Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
