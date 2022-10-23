2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns invade Baltimore for what feels like “must win” game

By Mark Schwab and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the second quarter the Ravens cut the Browns lead to 10-6 on a Justin Tucker 34 yard field goal. The drive was sparked by a Devin Duvernay 46-yard punt return.

The Browns took a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game when Nick Chubb scored from two yards out. It capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:37 off the clock.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

St. Ed's face Archbishop Hoban in this regular season finale in your Game of the Week
