Canton crash leaves motorcyclist dead, reportedly not wearing helmet

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Fohl Road is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

OSHP said that Saturday around 4:23 p.m., James Horsley, 70, of Massillon and Michael Poland, 45, of Canton were involved in the crash.

Police said Poland, heading northbound on Dueber Avenue in a 2013 Hyundai Accent, attempted to turn left onto Fohl Road, entering the southbound lane of Dueber Avenue.

Horsley was heading southbound on Dueber Avenue on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when police said he attempted to avoid the crash by hitting his brakes, throwing him from the motorcycle.

OSHP said Horsley struck the Hyundai Accent, and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash, according to officials.

Police said Horsley was not wearing a helmet while on the motorcycle.

Poland and his passengers did not sustain any injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

