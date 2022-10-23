‘Contained barricade’ incident Saturday night under investigation by OSHP

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A ‘contained barricade’ incident Saturday night into Sunday at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is now under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officials said that an incarcerated juvenile took possession of a staff members keys, allowing them to begin unlocking doors of others incarcerated as well as the facility.

Twelve youth in total were reported as being involved in the incident, between the ages of 15 and 19, with various previous charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated rioting and several gun specifications.

Once barricaded, police reported the youth stating they were in possession of makeshift weapons, as well as a staff computer they used to post videos on social media.

Responders to the incident deployed pepper spray after the 12 incarcerated declined to voluntarily exit.

No staff or incarcerated were injured in the incident, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, however one staff member was hospitalized due to an attack earlier in the day.

They were discharged from the hospital shortly after.

Damage to the facility is currently being assessed, ODYS said.

Six of the teens involved in the event remain at Indian River, with the other 6 being taken to Stark County Jail.

As a result of recent events, ODYS reported staff at Indian River will begin wearing body cameras, something they believe has worked to decrease crime at adult incarceration facilities.

They hope to extend body camera availability to other juvenile facilities, according to ODYS.

ODYS said pay supplements are also being offered to youth specialists and corrections officers at Indian River on the housing units.

Current ration of staff to youth at the facility is 24 youth per unit to 2-3 staff per unit at any time on rotating shifts.

The incident comes after a staff member was assaulted and hospitalized by an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.

