‘Contained barricade’ incident at Stark County juvenile prison, OSHP says

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - State troopers confirmed there is a ‘contained barricade’ incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility on Saturday.

Police said facility staff are communicating ‘from a safe and separate building’ with the juveniles in the contained area throughout the Oct. 22 incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a contained barricade incident within the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County. Staff, from a safe and separate building, continues to communicate with juveniles within the contained area.

(1/2) — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) October 22, 2022

Police said negotiations are still ongoing with 12 inmates in the barricaded and contained area, adding there are no known injuries as of 8:30 p.m.

Negotiations continue with the 12 incarcerated youth in the barricaded, contained area. There are no known injuries at this time associated with the contained area incident. (1/3) — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) October 23, 2022

Police confirmed an inmate assaulted an employee at around 6:30 p.m in a separate incident. The employee sustained ‘non-life-threatening injuries’, officials said.

In a separate location at the facility and in a separate incident, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a DYS employee was assaulted by an incarcerated youth. The employee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported. This incident is under investigation. (2/3) — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) October 23, 2022

The incident comes after a staff member was assaulted and hospitalized by an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.