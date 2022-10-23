‘Contained barricade’ incident at Stark County juvenile prison, OSHP says
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - State troopers confirmed there is a ‘contained barricade’ incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility on Saturday.
Police said facility staff are communicating ‘from a safe and separate building’ with the juveniles in the contained area throughout the Oct. 22 incident.
Police said negotiations are still ongoing with 12 inmates in the barricaded and contained area, adding there are no known injuries as of 8:30 p.m.
Police confirmed an inmate assaulted an employee at around 6:30 p.m in a separate incident. The employee sustained ‘non-life-threatening injuries’, officials said.
The incident comes after a staff member was assaulted and hospitalized by an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.
19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
