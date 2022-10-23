Great Northern Mall shoppers celebrate Malloween (gallery)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - On Sunday, Great Northern Mall gave NE Ohioans an extra opportunity to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Costumes were welcome, and the event featured music and entertainment, face paints, crafts, a dog costume contest and more!

Autoplay Caption

“Malloween is one of our traditions that the community really looks forward to,” said Dan Crandall, marketing and business development manager at Great Northern. “While trick-or-treating throughout the center is always a highlight, we added a fun mix of other activities to make it a true Halloween party. Plus, it is a great time for families to stop out, enjoy the Halloween atmosphere, shop and grab lunch.”

For more information on Great Northern Mall, as well as a calendar of upcoming events, head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.