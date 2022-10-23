Man convicted for raping child under 13 years old multiple times in span of nearly 3 years

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday after being found guilty of raping a child under 13 years old multiple times in a time span of nearly three years, according to Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson.

The incidents happened between Sept. 2014 and April 2017, according to records from the Medina County Court of Common Pleas.

Robert Kirkbride, from Akron, was indicted March 3, 2021 on six counts of rape, all of which were first-degree felonies, court records said. The first count of rape, which happened between Sept. 2014 and Feb. 2015, was when the victim was less than 10 years old.

Kirkbride, who was given a $100,000 bond on March 5, 2021, pleaded not guilty to all six charges on June 1, 2021, court records said.

A jury found Kirkbride guilty of all six charges on Oct. 3, 2022, according to a department Facebook post.

Kirkbride was sentenced on Oct. 22 to life without parole on the first count of rape due to the victim being less than 10 years old at the time of the incident, officials said. He was also sentenced to 10 years to life on all other counts due to the victim being under 13 years old.

