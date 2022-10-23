Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid.
According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse.
The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.
