Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments (photos)

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments

Minerva farmhouse fire requires aid from 5 fire departments
(Source: Sandy Creek Joint Fire District - Minerva Fire)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva fire reported to a fire early Sunday morning, with several other departments supplying mutual aid.

According to Minerva fire, the building on Watson Road was a vacant farmhouse.

The two-story house required aid from Hanover Township fire, Homeworth fire, Great Trail fire and Augusta Township fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 news for updates.

