Northeast Ohio weather: Another October Beauty

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath a mix of sun and clouds today, we’ll enjoy highs in the mid 70.

Monday provides us with more sun than clouds and highs again in the mid 70s.

Under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low 70s.

Clouds become more dominant on Wednesday as we peak in the lower 60s.

It gets cool again on Thursday as we top out in the 50s.

