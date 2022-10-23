Richland County man shot overnight, police search for suspect

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Richland County man was shot Saturday night by an unknown suspect, according to Mansfield police.

Police reported receiving a ShotSpotter Activation Alert near 20 Anitbus Place around 8:31 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Avenue.

He was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield, according to police, and is currently being treated.

This is an ongoing investigation, with police asking anyone with information to contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.