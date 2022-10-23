2 Strong 4 Bullies
Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

