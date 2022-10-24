12-year-old Bedford boy missing since Sunday
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and officers with the SEALE Missing Persons Unit are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who they said ran away from home Sunday evening.
William Fickes was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow letters, black pants, no shoes and glasses.
He was carrying a red and black bookbag.
Police added Fickes also has shorter hair now.
Fickes lives in the 100 block of Center Road.
Please call Bedford police at 440-232-1234 with any information.
