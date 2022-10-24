2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

12-year-old Bedford boy missing since Sunday

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and officers with the SEALE Missing Persons Unit are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who they said ran away from home Sunday evening.

William Fickes was last seen wearing a black hoodie with yellow letters, black pants, no shoes and glasses.

William Fickes
William Fickes((Source: Bedford police))

He was carrying a red and black bookbag.

Police added Fickes also has shorter hair now.

Fickes lives in the 100 block of Center Road.

Please call Bedford police at 440-232-1234 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident
19 First Alert
Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild pattern continues through tomorrow; showers likely Wednesday
2 in custody after Parma police chase
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame