18-year-old Cleveland teen murdered on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old male was shot and killed in the city’s Bucyeke Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Carlos Demore, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said they were called to the area of 2600 Woodhill Road around 1:20 a.m. Oct. 22 for a vehicle crash.

When police and firefighters arrived, they said Demore was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was transported to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooter may have been travelling westbound on Woodhill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

