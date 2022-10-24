2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood.

The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue.

Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene, but at least three remain at large.

At this time, details on why the chase began have not been released.

