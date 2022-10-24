2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday.

Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide.

Akron police said Banvait fired a gun inside the Sunoco in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1, because an unruly customer threatening to kill her over incorrect change.

The bullet instead struck Torres Bruster, 48, who died from his injuries on Oct. 18.

Torres Bruster
Torres Bruster((Source: Family))
Akron family demands justice

The unruly customer, identified as Andre Lee, 34, is charged with aggravated menacing.

Andre Lee
Andre Lee(Source: Summit County Jail)

Police said Lee also had two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Court hearing for Cleveland man charged in murder-for-hire plot against son
Robert Shephard (Source Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial begins for man accused in the murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident
19 First Alert
Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild pattern continues through tomorrow; showers likely Wednesday