Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday.

Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide.

Akron police said Banvait fired a gun inside the Sunoco in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1, because an unruly customer threatening to kill her over incorrect change.

The bullet instead struck Torres Bruster, 48, who died from his injuries on Oct. 18.

Torres Bruster ((Source: Family))

The unruly customer, identified as Andre Lee, 34, is charged with aggravated menacing.

Andre Lee (Source: Summit County Jail)

Police said Lee also had two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest.

