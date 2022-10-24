Cambridge Schools confirm death of visiting district cross country runner during meet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cambridge School District is sending their condolences to the friends and family of a student athlete from a visiting school that died during a cross country meet they hosted Saturday.

According to Cambridge School District, while hosting the OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet, a tragic accident occurred nearby the race venue.

A student from a visiting school district passed away as a result of the accident, they said.

The Cambridge City Schools Superintendent, Dan Coffman, confirmed there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Cambridge Police Department.

“The Cambridge School District and the entire community is praying for the family and friends of this student athlete,” Coffman stated in a release.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.