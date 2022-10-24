2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital.

CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle, a 2021 Kawasaki, was traveling southbound on Plain Avenue when it struck the passenger side of a 2011 Ford F-150, which was traveling west on 15th Street.

The motorcyclist, Jacob Poole, 27, was reportedly not wearing a helmet, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where officials said he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and is not suspected to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor for the motorcyclist, police said.

Canton Metro Crash Team responded and is investigating the accident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

