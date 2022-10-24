Car crash turns into murder investigation in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A call for an early-morning car crash in Cleveland on Saturday turned into a murder investigation after an 18-year-old man was found shot in the back.

Cleveland Fire Department officials arrived at a home in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road after receiving a call regarding a car crash at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department said.

This is in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

The 18-year-old, who was found in the driver’s seat, was found with gunshot wounds in his back, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The man was taken to University Hospitals where he later died.

Preliminary investigations from the Cleveland Police Department’s homicide unit determined an unknown suspect shot into the man’s car, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Officials said the suspect “may have” been traveling west on Woodhill Road.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.