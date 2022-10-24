Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile facility

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are expected to be announced this week for the 12 prisoners arrested this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility after a “contained barricade.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River Road on Saturday, Oct. 22.

After hours of negotiation, troopers said all all were taken into custody just after midnight Sunday, Oct. 23.

Troopers said the incident started around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when an incarcerated juvenile took possession of a staff member’s keys.

The juvenile then began unlocking other cell doors.

According to troopers, the juveniles then barricaded themselves inside the building.

Once barricaded, troopers said the prisoners told them they were in possession of makeshift weapons, as well as a staff computer they used to post videos on social media.

Officials confirmed troopers used pepper spray on the individuals after they declined to voluntarily exit.

The inmates involved in the incident, ranging from 15 to 19 years old, had various previous charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated rioting and several gun specifications.

No staff or incarcerated were injured in the incident, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

A facility employee told 19 News this is the fourth time an inmate was able to get keys and get outside this month.

“This was unheard of before,” she told 19 News,” and now it’s consistent.”

Officials said the current staff-to-youth ratio at the facility is 24 youth per unit to 2-3 staff per unit at any time on rotating shifts.

Saturday’s incident comes after a guard was assaulted and hospitalized by an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.

Damages to the facility will begin to be assessed on Monday, said prison offcials.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.