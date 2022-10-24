Court hearing for Cleveland man charged in murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, will have his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Westlake police arrested Desmen Ramsey, 58, on Oct. 14.

Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury Road business called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 to report ‘suspicious’ voicemails.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, said Cpt. Vogel.

Police said they discovered the man had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message.

According to police, Ramsey admitted he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

Ramsey’s son declined any protection as a result of the threats, added Cpt. Vogel.

