Donovan Mitchell scores 37 points, propels Cleveland Cavaliers to 117-107 win over Washington Wizards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - G Donovan Mitchell’s third 30+ point performance in as many games propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards to win their home opener in overtime, 115-107.

With Mitchell’s 37 on Oct. 23, he smashed the Cavs franchise record for most points scored in the first three games of the season. He has 100 points in his first three games this season.

Donovan Mitchell now has 100 points for the @cavs in his first three games this year. That is a franchise RECORD.

Cleveland shot 42.7% from the field and 39.4% from 3, while Washington shot 49.4% from the field and 42.9% from 3.

The Cavs trailed early in the 1st quarter by as much as 10, when the Wizards took an early 21-11 lead with 5:33 left in the quarter. Cleveland responded to finish the quarter with a 31-30 lead, including an alley-oop from Mitchell to F Dean Wade.

The Donovan Mitchell to Dean Wade connection



Cavs trail by 1 at the end of Q1 on NBA TV.



📲 https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/3LYVkJbxEJ — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

The scoring continued for both teams continued in the 2nd quarter, but the Cavs edged out a halftime lead after a highlight step-back shot from Mitchell and a circus shot from C Robin Lopez.

Donovan Mitchell with the HANDLE. Goodness.



He's got 12 PTS right now on NBA TV.



📲 https://t.co/WjxYAo1gl0 pic.twitter.com/lIlQ2uFBvk — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2022

The Cavs and Wizards continued to battle through the third. Wizards G Bradley Beal didn’t allow the Cavs to start a scoring run, scoring 22 points through three quarters.

The Cavs outscored the Wizards 26-25 in the 3rd quarter and maintained an 83-76 lead after Mitchell drained a step-back 3-pointer at the end of the buzzer.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the dynamic centers for the Cavs, continued making big plays to maintain a Cavaliers lead, including a momentum-shifting block by Allen on Wizards F Kristaps Porzingis.

Jarrett Allen is making PLAYS for the Cavs down the stretch.



2:08 remains in Q4



CLE: 99

WAS: 94



WATCH: https://t.co/WjxYAnJ76S pic.twitter.com/V34Ro85jeE — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2022

The Wizards would tie the game at 103 with 25 seconds remaining, sending the first contest between the two teams into overtime.

Both teams scored a combined 5 points through over half of the extra period, until Mitchell scored an and-one layup with 1:43 left to go.

F Cedi Osman added to the Cavs total with a layup, followed by an and-one basket with 1:23 left in the game.

Mitchell finished the game for the Cavs with 37 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while Allen posted a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Beal finished the game for the Wizards with 27 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Porzingis also posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers have the second half of their home stand against 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Oct. 26.

The Wizards will have their first of two consecutive home games on Oct. 25 against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

