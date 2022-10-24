Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media.

The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween party on Saturday night where she took multiple pictures of the decorations and costumes and posted them to her social media. It was then brought to her attention that one of the pictures was deemed offensive.

On Sunday, Superintendent of the Hannibal School District Susan Johnson announced that Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley had been placed on administrative leave.

Hannibal School District did not give a reason for the decision and stated it was a “personnel matter.”

RELATED: Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.