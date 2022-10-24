2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo

Kelsey Whitley
Kelsey Whitley(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media.

The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween party on Saturday night where she took multiple pictures of the decorations and costumes and posted them to her social media. It was then brought to her attention that one of the pictures was deemed offensive.

On Sunday, Superintendent of the Hannibal School District Susan Johnson announced that Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley had been placed on administrative leave.

Hannibal School District did not give a reason for the decision and stated it was a “personnel matter.”

RELATED: Eugene Field Elementary Principal placed on administrative leave

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Explosion reported on Cleveland's East side
Explosion, fire reported at structure on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Alert issued in Lorain County following spike in overdoses, drug deaths
USPS
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
Melinda Kay Davis (Clark)
Trial underway for Mansfield man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident