Medina teacher on leave due to FBI investigation

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to an email sent to Medina City Schools parents, a Medina High School social studies teacher has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately due to an open FBI investigation.

Medina City Schools said they are fully cooperating with the FBI but cannot make any further comment at this time. Any inquiries should be directed to the FBI’s Public Affairs Officer, Susan Licate, at 216 556 2443 or sllicate@fbi.gov.

The district said it would have more information when it becomes available.

The Cleveland Ofice of the FBI released the following statement about the investigation:

The FBI considers the facts to determine if there is the possibility of a federal criminal violation, and proceeds as appropriate, whether by investigating or referring the matter to the relevant partners.

The wellbeing of students, staff, and stakeholders is the highest priority. Department of Justice guidelines do not allow me to provide more information at this time. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.

