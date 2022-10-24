2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Marion man was killed Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash in Troy Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffrey Kight was riding his Harley Davidson next to a another motorcyclist, when the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield while turning left and struck both motorcycles.

The accident happened around 6:05 p.m. on SR 97 at Grass Road. The Ford Fusion was traveling east on SR 97 and turning onto Grass Road when the accident happened, troopers said.

Kight died from his injuries at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.

The second motorcyclist, Scott Bullion, 54, of Marion, is being treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

A female passenger in the Ford Fusion is also being treated for injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

