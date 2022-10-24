2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild pattern continues through tomorrow; showers likely Wednesday

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another winner to begin the new work and school week. Sunshine today with high temperatures in the 70s. Some high clouds will start to roll in later this afternoon. A partly cloudy sky tonight. Overnight temperatures dip into the 50s. It’ll remain mild tomorrow with high clouds in the area. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. The next cold front we will be dealing with arrives by Wednesday. Showers likely at this time. The rain doesn’t appear to be too heavy. Looks like a quarter to half inch as we see things currently. Temperatures trend cooler at this time.

