2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio homes sales take big hit in Sept., but what about the value of your home?

The Ohio housing market took another big hit in September, with 15% fewer homes sold compared...
The Ohio housing market took another big hit in September, with 15% fewer homes sold compared to September of 2021.(Source: Pixabay)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to Ohio REALTORS, home sales in September fell 15% when compared to September of 2021.

The good news for homeowners is the value of homes continues to increase, with the average sales prices in September up 7.1% compared to the same month in 2021.

The average sales prices of a home last month in Ohio was $260,232.

“The Ohio housing marketplace is undoubtedly undergoing a shift, as rising interest rates is resulting in a reduced pace in sales activity among would-be buyers,” said Ohio REALTORS President John Mangas. “We are experiencing an uptick in homes listed for sale in many areas, which should expand housing opportunities as we return to a more balanced, stable market condition.”

If you look at home sales for the first nine months of 2022, sales are down 5.4% from the same time period in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

With OPEC deciding to cut production, gas prices across the country could see a surge in the...
Wondering why your gas prices continue to go up? Thank OPEC
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Falling gas prices helped inflation slow in July, but you're still paying more for everything...
Thanks to drop in gas prices, inflation was unchanged in July; you’re still paying more for everything else
Home sales in Ohio took another dip in June when compared to June of 2021. Showing further...
Ohio’s housing market is slipping, but the value of your home isn’t