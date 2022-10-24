Ohio homes sales take big hit in Sept., but what about the value of your home?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to Ohio REALTORS, home sales in September fell 15% when compared to September of 2021.

The good news for homeowners is the value of homes continues to increase, with the average sales prices in September up 7.1% compared to the same month in 2021.

The average sales prices of a home last month in Ohio was $260,232.

“The Ohio housing marketplace is undoubtedly undergoing a shift, as rising interest rates is resulting in a reduced pace in sales activity among would-be buyers,” said Ohio REALTORS President John Mangas. “We are experiencing an uptick in homes listed for sale in many areas, which should expand housing opportunities as we return to a more balanced, stable market condition.”

If you look at home sales for the first nine months of 2022, sales are down 5.4% from the same time period in 2021.

