2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Rock Hall partners with Museums for All to provide access for low-income families

What’s happening at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019
The program allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the Rock Hall for a fee of $1 per person, for up to four people, by presenting a SNAP Electric Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.(tcw-woio)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Monday that it has joined Museums for All, an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to regularly visit and build habits of going to museums.

The program allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the Rock Hall for a fee of $1 per person, for up to four people, by presenting a SNAP Electric Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members at more than 850 museums across the country.

Museums for All is part of the Rock Hall’s commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.

The program helps expand access to over 850 institutions including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more.

More information, as well as all included institutions, can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

According to Cambridge School District, while hosting the OHSAA Eastern District cross country...
Cambridge Schools confirm death of visiting district cross country runner during meet
Baby Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby gorilla Kayembe celebrates 1st birthday
William Fickes (Source: Bedford police)
12-year-old Bedford boy missing since Sunday
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame
Bob Serpentini inducted into Strongsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame