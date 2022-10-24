Rock Hall partners with Museums for All to provide access for low-income families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Monday that it has joined Museums for All, an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to regularly visit and build habits of going to museums.

The program allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the Rock Hall for a fee of $1 per person, for up to four people, by presenting a SNAP Electric Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members at more than 850 museums across the country.

Museums for All is part of the Rock Hall’s commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.

The program helps expand access to over 850 institutions including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more.

More information, as well as all included institutions, can be found on their website.

