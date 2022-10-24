US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for trafficking ‘dangerous drugs’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is now being offered for a fugitive wanted to trafficking “dangerous” drugs in the Cleveland and Euclid areas.

U.S. Marshals said Demetrius Jones, 27, is a Black man, about 5′11″ and 157 lbs.

Demetrius Jones ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call the the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

