2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile...
Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile
19 News troubleshooter
Hinckley Township, residents unite to get dangerous utility pole taken down
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death
hinckley township
Hinckley Township, residents unite to get dangerous utility pole taken down
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead