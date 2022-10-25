2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the body was found on the second floor.

The victim is the grandfather of the residents of the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

