Akron bans conversion therapy for minors

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday.

According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.

Conversion therapy aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, it is a practice that is nearly universally shunned in the medical community and is particularly harmful to youth. Read the ordinance here.

“I’m incredibly proud to add Akron to the growing list of communities recognizing the harmful impacts of conversion therapy and taking a stand against the practice,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “Akron has proven itself time and time again to be a welcoming, diverse place and taking this step is another way of making sure our community is inclusive of everyone. LGBTQ+ youth who are not supported for who they are, are more likely to attempt suicide, face homelessness, experience high levels of depression, and engage in high levels of substance use. I’m hopeful that this step sends a clear message to our LGBTQ+ youth that this City supports them for exactly who they are.”

The ordinance will take effect immediately and makes it unlawful for any healthcare professional to knowingly engage in conversion therapy with a minor. The Akron Civil Rights Commission will have the authority to investigate and consider complaints of a violation of this chapter and may create additional rules and procedures to receive, initiate, investigate, hold hearings, and issue orders and penalties on complaints alleging violations of this chapter. The Commission is appointed by Mayor Horrigan with approval from Akron City Council. It was established after Akron City Council passed non-discrimination legislation in 2017, according to the press release.

To file a complaint, visit akronohio.gov/ACRC.

