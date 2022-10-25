Alert issued in Lorain County following spike in overdoses, drug deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spike in drug overdoses in Lorain County prompted health officials to issue a warning to the public.

The increase and drug overdoses and fatalities was reported by area emergency departments, first responders, and the coroner’s office on Oct. 23, according to the Lorain County Public Health.

Authorities believe fentanyl is being mixed with other street drugs, like methamphetamine and cocaine, which is contributing to the spike in overdoses.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, have naloxone with you, and never use alone,” said Mark Adams, health commissioner with Lorain County Public Health.

As of Oct. 24, the health department said 82 people in Lorain County have died from a drug overdose in 2022.

